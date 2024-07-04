You can pick up your order at 823 S Washington St
Frankie's Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Featured Items
14" Make your own
Our 14" pizza - all of our make your own pizzas come with mozzarella, choose tomato or bianco base and your choice of toppings!$18.00
Meatballs with Whipped Ricotta with Toasted Sourdough
Our homemade meatballs, crafted from a blend of premium pork, beef, and veal with savory seasonings are nestled atop of a bed of creamy whipped ricotta cheese. Served with toasted sourdough.$15.00
10" Margherita
Tradition Margherita with our home-made tomato base, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Wontons
*Fresh ahi tuna, marinated cucumbers, sesame seeds, pickled onions, wasabi sauce served on top wontons crisps$18.00
Whipped Feta Dip
Garlic herb mix, hot honey, pistachios. Served with crackers and veggies.$14.00
Baked Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, onion, sour cream, mozzarella with tortilla chips$14.00
Shishito Peppers with Lemon Aioli/Gotchu Sauce
Delicately blistered mild Japanese peppers seasoned with a touch of sea salt, lemon zest, olive oil and served with a side of tangy citrus-infused dipping sauce.$13.00
Grilled Wings
Chicken wings marinated in herbs and spices, then expertly grilled to perfection. Choice of pineapple jalapeño, buffalo or bbq sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.$15.00
Salmon Skewers
Wood fired salmon skewers, asian slaw, sriachia aioli$18.00
Honey Garlic Shrimp with Toasted Sourdough
Shrimp sauteed in sticky honey garlic glaze, with a hint of cinnamon. Served alongside crispy golden toasted sourdough bread slices, perfect for soaking up every last drop of the delectable sauces.$19.00
Pineapple Braised Sticky Ribs
Slow cooked spareribs in a sweet and tangy pineapple glaze, infused with aromatic spices and hint of smokiness. Topped with zesty pickled jalapenos.$16.00
Eggplant Parma with Toasted Sourdough
Sauteed eggplant in our home-made tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. It's amazing!$15.00
Meatballs with Whipped Ricotta with Toasted Sourdough
Our homemade meatballs, crafted from a blend of premium pork, beef, and veal with savory seasonings are nestled atop of a bed of creamy whipped ricotta cheese. Served with toasted sourdough.$15.00
Bruschetta Appetizer
Fresh diced and seasoned tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella on toasted sourdough bread topped with balsamic glaze.$14.00
Cowboy Steak Bites
Grilled tenderloin with sautéed mushrooms in a cowboy butter with grilled sourdough$18.00
Salads
House Salad with Balsamic Vin
Spring mix, shredded carrots, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, house made croutons tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.$10.00
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chips of parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.$10.00
Spinach Salad w/ Balsamc Vinagrette
Spinach, red onion, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans$12.00
Arugula and Prosciutto Salad with Champagne Vin
Fresh arugula, prosciutto, goat cheese, pistachios with champagne vinaigrette.$14.00
Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken & Honey Mustard
Grilled chicken breast, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes with honey mustard dressing$16.00
Pan Asian Tuna Salad with Sesame Ginger Dressing
Sesame crusted tuna, spring mix, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, red peppers, crispy noodles, sesame ginger dressing$18.00
Steak Salad with Balsamic Vin
*Grilled marinated sirloin, spring mix, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, shredded carrots, crispy noodle, purple cabbage with balsamic vinaigrette..$18.00
Shrimp Orzo Salad w/ Lemon Wedge (No Other Modifications possible)
Grilled shrimp, orzo, arugula, bell peppers, cherry tomato, red onion, feta cheese dressed with olive oil & lemon juice$16.00
Soup & Salad$15.00
Creamy Peppercorn Steak Salad$19.00
Lemongrass Salad w/sesame vinaigrette$17.00
Sandwiches
Frankie's Fontina Burger
Double patty burger, onion bacon jam, fontina cheese, secret sauce (mayo based) on brioche bun. Served with chips.$18.00
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto mayo, tomatoes, arugula on sourdough.$17.00
Crispy Club Sandwich
Panko crusted chicken breast, bacon, american cheese, katsu mayo, red onion, and shredded napa cabbage on sourdough bread. Served with chips.$16.00
Steak & Cheese
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on hoagie roll$14.00
Italian on Ciabatta
Smoked ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper relish, mayo on a ciabatta sub$15.00
Meatball Hoagie
Meatballs (beef, pork, veal), marinara, mozzarella on a hoagie roll$14.00
Pasta
Granny's Bolognese
House-made meat sauce with fettuccine$23.00
Basil Pesto Agnolotti
Fresh pasta stuffed with fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, and pine nuts in a basil pesto cream sauce$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened grilled chicken, mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, rigatoni pasta tossed in a cajun cream sauce.$23.00
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Succulent shrimp sauteed with aromatic garlic, fresh tomatoes, tossed with spaghetti noodle, and finished with a delicate blend of butter, lemon juice, and fresh parsley.$27.00
Crispy Chicken Parmesan
Panko-crusted chicken breast, fontina, tomato sauce with spaghetti$23.00
Spicy Pasta Alla Vodka with Sausage
Vodka cream sauce, "Nduja sausage, with big shell pasta$25.00
Marinara Pasta
Our classic marinara sauce is a vibrant medley of ripe tomatoes, sweet basil, garlic, onion and a hint of olive oil, simmered to perfection. Served over spaghetti.$17.00
Lemongrass Noodle Chicken /peanuts
Grilled lemongrass chicken, carrot, cucumber, basil, cilantro, peanuts with rice noodles in a Nuoc Mam sauce$18.00
Spinach Ricotta Agnolotti Pomodoro
Fresh pasta stuffed with spinach, ricotta, parmesan in a pomodoro sauce$22.00OUT OF STOCK
10" Pizza
10" Make your own pizza
Our 10" pizza - all of our make your own pizzas come with mozzarella, choose tomato or bianco base and your choice of toppings! Gluten free crust available extra $2.50$14.00
10" Margherita
Tradition Margherita with our home-made tomato base, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
10" Bianco Fun - Guy
Portobello mushroom and caramelized onion, mike's hot honey, olive oil, garlic, parm cheese$17.00
10" Angry Pollo
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, red pepper flakes, garlic$19.00
10" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, diced white onion$19.00
10" The Gardener
Fresh mozzarella, yellow pepper, red pepper, fresh basil$17.00
10" Bianco Veggie
Olive oil, garlic, parm cheese, topped with arugula, lemon olive oil, cherry tomatoes$17.00
10" Ralphie
Pepperoni, sausage, seasoned onions, fresh mozzarella, mike's hot honey, garlic$22.00
10" The Luna
Home-made tomato base with Pepperoni and Genoa salami$19.00
10" Classy Sassy
Bianco base, caramelized onion, prosciutto, goat cheese$19.00
10" Old Towner
Sausage, mushroom, roasted red pepper$19.00
10" Pesto Pollo
Grilled chicken, pesto, red peppers, mushrooms$19.00
10" Ricotta Bacon
Tomato base with ricotta, spinach, bacon$18.00
10" Bruschetta
Bianco base, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, seasoned parmigiano, tomato, balsamic glaze$18.00
10" Grilled Eggplant
Bianco base with mozzarella, grilled eggplant, spinach, goat cheese, pesto$20.00
10" Meat Lovers
Tomato base, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon$23.00
10" Chicken Caesar Pizza
Bianco base, mozzarella, chicken, topped with ceasar salad with shaved parmigiano$18.00
14" Pizza
14" Make your own
Our 14" pizza - all of our make your own pizzas come with mozzarella, choose tomato or bianco base and your choice of toppings!$18.00
14" Margherita
Tradition Margherita with our home-made tomato base, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil$23.00
14" Bianco Fun - Guy
Portobello mushroom and caramelized onion, mike's hot honey, olive oil, garlic, parm cheese$23.00
14" Angry Pollo
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, red pepper flakes, garlic$25.00
14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, diced white onion$25.00
14" The Gardener
Fresh mozzarella, yellow pepper, red pepper, fresh basil$23.00
14" Bianco Veggie
Olive oil, garlic, parm cheese, topped with arugula, lemon olive oil, cherry tomatoes$23.00
14" Ralphie
Pepperoni, sausage, seasoned onions, fresh mozzarella, mike's hot honey, garlic$27.00
14" The Luna
Pepperoni and Genoa salami$24.00
14" Classy Sassy
Bianco base, caramelized onion, prosciutto, goat cheese$25.00
14" Old Towner
Sausage, mushroom, roasted red pepper$24.00
14" Pesto Pollo
Grilled chicken, pesto, red peppers, mushrooms$25.00
14" Ricotta Bacon
Tomato base with ricotta, spinach, bacon$24.00
14" Bruschetta
Bianco base, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, seasoned parmigiano, tomato, balsamic glaze$24.00
14" Grilled Eggplant
Bianco base with mozzarella, grilled eggplant, spinach, goat cheese, pesto$25.00
14" Meat Lovers
Tomato base, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon$27.00
14" Chicken Caesar Pizza
Bianco base, mozzarella, chicken, topped with ceasar salad with shaved parmigiano$24.00