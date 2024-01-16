Frankie's Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Food
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Wontons
*Fresh ahi tuna, marinated cucumbers, sesame seeds, pickled onions, wasabi sauce served on top wontons crisps$18.00
- Whipped Feta Dip with Baguette
Garlic herb mix, hot honey, pistachios. Served with crispy baguette.$13.00
- Steak Crostini
*Marinated sirloin, blue cheese spread, garlic herbs, pickled onion on crostini$18.00
- Shisito Peppers with Lemon Aioli/Gotchu Sauce
Delicately blistered mild Japanese peppers seasoned with a touch of sea salt, lemon zest, olive oil and served with a side of tangy citrus-infused dipping sauce.$12.00
- Grilled Wings
Chicken wings marinated in herbs and spices, then expertly grilled to perfection. Choice of pineapple jalapeño, buffalo or bbq sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.$15.00
- Honey Garlic Shrimp with Toasted Sourdough
Shrimp sauteed in sticky honey garlic glaze, with a hint of cinnamon. Served alongside crispy golden toasted sourdough bread slices, perfect for soaking up every last drop of the delectable sauces.$19.00
- Pineapple Braised Sticky Ribs
Slow cooked spareribs in a sweet and tangy pineapple glaze, infused with aromatic spices and hint of smokiness. Topped with zesty pickled jalapenos.$16.00
- Eggplant Parma with Toasted Sourdough
Sauteed eggplant in our home-made tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. It's amazing!$13.00
- Meatballs with Whipped Ricotta with Toasted Sourdough
Our homemade meatballs, crafted from a blend of premium pork, beef, and veal with savory seasonings are nestled atop of a bed of creamy whipped ricotta cheese. Served with toasted sourdough.$14.00
- Bruschetta
Fresh diced and seasoned tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella on toasted sourdough bread topped with balsamic glaze.$14.00
Salads
- House Salad with Balsamic Vin
Spring mix, shredded carrots, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, house made croutons tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.$10.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chips of parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.$10.00
- Italian Wedge with Lemon Feta Vin
Iceburg wedge, salami, fontina cheese, pickled onion topped with lemon feta vinaigrette.$12.00
- Arugula and Prosciutto Salad with Champagne Vin
Fresh arugula, prosciutto, goat cheese, pistachios with balsamic vinaigrette.$14.00
- Panko Crusted Cobb with Honey Mustard
Panko fried chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes with honey mustard dressing$16.00
- Pan Asian Tuna Salad with Sesame Ginger Dressing
Blackened salmon or shrimp over spring mix, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, red peppers, crispy noodle with sesame ginger dressing$18.00
- Steak Salad with Balsamic Vin
*Grilled marinated sirloin, spring mix, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, shredded carrots, crispy noodle, purple cabbage with balsamic vinaigrette..$18.00
Sandwiches
- Frankie's Fontina Burger
Double patty burger, onion bacon jam, fontina cheese, secret sauce (mayo based) on brioche bun. Served with chips or pasta salad.$17.00
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto mayo, tomatoes, arugula on sourdough.$17.00
- Crispy Club
Panko crusted chicken breast, bacon, american cheese, katsu mayo, red onion, and shredded napa cabbage on sourdough bread. Served with chips or pasta salad.$15.00
Pasta
- Granny's Bolognese
House-made meat sauce with fettuccine$22.00
- Basil Pesto Agnolotti
Fresh pasta stuffed with fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, and pine nuts in a basil pesto cream sauce$20.00
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened grilled chicken, mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, rigatoni pasta tossed in a cajun cream sauce.$22.00
- Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Succulent shrimp sauteed with aromatic garlic, fresh tomatoes, tossed with spaghetti noodle, and finished with a delicate blend of butter, lemon juice, and fresh parsley.$23.00
- Crispy Chicken Parmesan
Panko-crusted chicken breast, fontina, tomato sauce with spaghetti$23.00
- Spicy Pasta Alla Vodka with Sausage
Vodka cream sauce, "Nduja sausage, with big shell pasta$25.00
- Marinara Pasta
Our classic marinara sauce is a vibrant medley of ripe tomatoes, sweet basil, garlic, onion and a hint of olive oil, simmered to perfection. Served over spaghetti.$17.00
10" Pizza
- 10" Make your own pizza
Our 10" pizza - choose tomato or bianco base with mozzarella plus your choice of toppings! Gluten free crust available extra $2.50 Meat - pepperoni, sausage, chicken, genoa salami, bacon, meatballs, prosciutto Vege - mushroom, red onion, spinach bell pepper, jalapeno, arugula, cherry tomato, fresh basil, basil pesto Cheese - ricotta, feta, goat, parmesan Extras - extra cheese, hot honey$14.00
- 10" Margherita
Tradition Margherita with our home-made tomato base, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
- 10" Bianco Fun - Guy
Portobello mushroom and caramelized onion, mike's hot honey, olive oil, garlic, parm cheese$17.00
- 10" Angry Pollo
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, red pepper flakes, garlic$19.00
- 10" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, diced white onion$19.00
- 10" The Gardener
Fresh mozzarella, yellow pepper, red pepper, fresh basil$17.00
- 10" Bianco Veggie
Olive oil, garlic, parm cheese, topped with arugula, lemon olive oil, cherry tomatoes$17.00
- 10" Ralphie
Pepperoni, sausage, seasoned onions, fresh mozzarella, mike's hot honey, garlic$22.00
- 10" The Luna
Home-made tomato base with Pepperoni and Genoa salami$18.00
- 10" Classy Sassy
Bianco base, caramelized onion, prosciutto, goat cheese$19.00
- 10" Old Towner
Sausage, mushroom, roasted red pepper$18.00
- 10" Pesto Pollo
Grilled chicken, pesto, red onion$19.00
- 10" Ricotta Bacon
Tomato base with ricotta, spinach, bacon$18.00
- 10" Bruschetta
Bianco base, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, seasoned parmigiano, tomato, balsamic glaze$18.00
- 10" Grilled Eggplant
Bianco base with mozzarella, grilled eggplant, spinach, goat cheese, pesto$19.00
- 10" Feta Pesto
Bianco base with mozzarella, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, feta, pesto$17.00
14" Pizza
- 14" Pizza
Our 14" pizza - choose tomato or bianco base with mozzarella plus your choice of toppings! Gluten free crust available extra $2.50 Meat - pepperoni, sausage, chicken, genoa salami, bacon, meatballs, prosciutto Vege - mushroom, red onion, spinach bell pepper, jalapeno, arugula, cherry tomato, fresh basil, basil pesto Cheese - ricotta, feta, goat, parmesan Extras - extra cheese, hot honey$18.00
- 14" Margherita
Tradition Margherita with our home-made tomato base, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil$23.00
- 14" Bianco Fun - Guy
Portobello mushroom and caramelized onion, mike's hot honey, olive oil, garlic, parm cheese$23.00
- 14" Angry Pollo
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, red pepper flakes, garlic$25.00
- 14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, diced white onion$25.00
- 14" The Gardener
Fresh mozzarella, yellow pepper, red pepper, fresh basil$23.00
- 14" Bianco Veggie
Olive oil, garlic, parm cheese, topped with arugula, lemon olive oil, cherry tomatoes$23.00
- 14" Ralphie
Pepperoni, sausage, seasoned onions, fresh mozzarella, mike's hot honey, garlic$27.00
- 14" The Luna
Pepperoni and Genoa salami$24.00
- 14" Classy Sassy
Bianco base, caramelized onion, prosciutto, goat cheese$25.00
- 14" Old Towner
Sausage, mushroom, roasted red pepper$24.00
- 14" Pesto Pollo
Grilled chicken, pesto, red onion$25.00
- 14" Ricotta Bacon
Tomato base with ricotta, spinach, bacon$24.00
- 14" Bruschetta
Bianco base, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, seasoned parmigiano, tomato, balsamic glaze$24.00
- 14" Grilled Eggplant
Bianco base with mozzarella, grilled eggplant, spinach, goat cheese, pesto$25.00
- 14" Feta Pesto
Bianco base with mozzarella, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, feta, pesto$23.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
Specialty Cocktails
- Artwork on Royal
Sazerac Rye sweet vermouth & orange bitters with sweet vermouth gummy bear$15.00
- Lavender Love
Empress Gin, St Germain, lavender syrup, egg white - pink glitter topper$14.00
- Rock Star
Wheatley vodka - house made strawberry syrup, fresh lemon, with a pop rock rim$10.00
- South 12
Broker's Gin, blood orange juice, honey, lemon, egg white, bitters$14.00
- Virginia is for Lovers
Titos Vodka - cointreau, white cranberry with a dragon fruit infused ice cube and lovers fairy dust$12.00
- Thorn in My Side
Corazon Blanco - cointreau with a hibiscus infused ice cube and habanaro shrub bitters & chile sesame rim$15.00
- Exit 176
Hennessy - Amaretto & fresh lemon juice served up$15.00
- Take Me Back
White Rum - Amaretto, Blue curacao & pineapple juice$12.00
- Strawberry Coconut Margarita
Jose Cuervo Silver tequila - Triple Sec, house made strawberry syrup & cream of coconut$14.00
- Flamengo
Our version of a Caipirnha (kai-purr-REEN-yah) with Brazilian Leblon Rum - muddled lime & sugar$13.00
- Lavender Sun Mocktail
House made Lemonade infused with lavender syrup$8.00