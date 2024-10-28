Skip to Main content
Frankies Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
0
Home
/
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
$0
Hot/Double
Select...
Chicken Pesto Sandwich Mods
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto mayo, tomatoes, arugula on sourdough.
Frankies Kitchen & Cocktail Bar Location and Hours
(703) 512-2118
823 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement