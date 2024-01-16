Pizza. Cocktails. Good Vibes.
Nestled in the southend of Old Town, this cocktail bar is a hidden gem that seamlessly blends craft cocktails, delectable wood-fired pizzas, and a cool, inviting atmosphere. The moment you step inside, you're greeted with attentive service and the rich aroma of wood-fired delights.
Wood-fired Pizza
Our Wood-fired Pizzas are cooked in our 900 degree oven giving them a bubbly crispy crust
Great Service
We love our community and want to bring it together with exceptional service, we hope you will love it also
Cocktails
Our craft cocktails combine premium spirits, artisanal ingredients, and creative mixology to deliver a symphony of flavors.