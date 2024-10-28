Skip to Main content
Frankies Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
0
Home
/
14" Ricotta Bacon
14" Ricotta Bacon
$0
14" Pizza Base
Please select up to 1
Select...
14" Pizza Cheese
Please select up to 1
Select...
14" Pizza Protein
Select...
14" Pizza Veggies
Select...
1st Half Cheese
Select...
1st Half Protein
Select...
1st Half Veggies
Select...
2nd Half Cheese
Select...
2nd Half Protein
Select...
2nd Half Veggies
Select...
Pizza Modifiers
Select...
Don't Make
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Tomato base with ricotta, spinach, bacon
Frankies Kitchen & Cocktail Bar Location and Hours
(703) 512-2118
823 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement