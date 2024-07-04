You can pick up your order at 823 S Washington St
Frankie's Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Featured Items
10" Margherita
Tradition Margherita with our home-made tomato base, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
14" Make your own
Our 14" pizza - all of our make your own pizzas come with mozzarella, choose tomato or bianco base and your choice of toppings!$18.00
14" Chicken Caesar Pizza
Bianco base, mozzarella, chicken, topped with ceasar salad with shaved parmigiano$24.00
Food
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Wontons
*Fresh ahi tuna, marinated cucumbers, sesame seeds, pickled onions, wasabi sauce served on top wontons crisps$18.00
Whipped Feta Dip
Garlic herb mix, hot honey, pistachios. Served with crackers and veggies.$14.00
Baked Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, onion, sour cream, mozzarella with tortilla chips$14.00
Shishito Peppers with Lemon Aioli/Gotchu Sauce
Delicately blistered mild Japanese peppers seasoned with a touch of sea salt, lemon zest, olive oil and served with a side of tangy citrus-infused dipping sauce.$13.00
Grilled Wings
Chicken wings marinated in herbs and spices, then expertly grilled to perfection. Choice of pineapple jalapeño, buffalo or bbq sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.$15.00
Salmon Skewers
Wood fired salmon skewers, asian slaw, sriachia aioli$18.00
Honey Garlic Shrimp with Toasted Sourdough
Shrimp sauteed in sticky honey garlic glaze, with a hint of cinnamon. Served alongside crispy golden toasted sourdough bread slices, perfect for soaking up every last drop of the delectable sauces.$19.00
Pineapple Braised Sticky Ribs
Slow cooked spareribs in a sweet and tangy pineapple glaze, infused with aromatic spices and hint of smokiness. Topped with zesty pickled jalapenos.$16.00
Eggplant Parma with Toasted Sourdough
Sauteed eggplant in our home-made tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. It's amazing!$15.00
Meatballs with Whipped Ricotta with Toasted Sourdough
Our homemade meatballs, crafted from a blend of premium pork, beef, and veal with savory seasonings are nestled atop of a bed of creamy whipped ricotta cheese. Served with toasted sourdough.$15.00
Bruschetta Appetizer
Fresh diced and seasoned tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella on toasted sourdough bread topped with balsamic glaze.$14.00
Cowboy Steak Bites
Grilled tenderloin with sautéed mushrooms in a cowboy butter with grilled sourdough$18.00
Salads
House Salad with Balsamic Vin
Spring mix, shredded carrots, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, house made croutons tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.$10.00
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chips of parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.$10.00
Spinach Salad w/ Balsamc Vinagrette
Spinach, red onion, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans$12.00
Arugula and Prosciutto Salad with Champagne Vin
Fresh arugula, prosciutto, goat cheese, pistachios with champagne vinaigrette.$14.00
Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken & Honey Mustard
Grilled chicken breast, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes with honey mustard dressing$16.00
Pan Asian Tuna Salad with Sesame Ginger Dressing
Sesame crusted tuna, spring mix, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, red peppers, crispy noodles, sesame ginger dressing$18.00
Steak Salad with Balsamic Vin
*Grilled marinated sirloin, spring mix, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, shredded carrots, crispy noodle, purple cabbage with balsamic vinaigrette..$18.00
Shrimp Orzo Salad w/ Lemon Wedge (No Modifications possible)
Grilled shrimp, orzo, arugula, bell peppers, cherry tomato, red onion, feta cheese dressed with olive oil & lemon juice$16.00
Soup & Salad$15.00
Spinach & Strawberry Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$19.00
Lemongrass Chicken Salad w/sesame vinaigrette$17.00
Creamy Peppercorn Steak Salad$19.00
Sandwiches
Frankie's Fontina Burger
Double patty burger, onion bacon jam, fontina cheese, secret sauce (mayo based) on brioche bun. Served with chips.$18.00
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto mayo, tomatoes, arugula on sourdough.$17.00
Crispy Club Sandwich
Panko crusted chicken breast, bacon, american cheese, katsu mayo, red onion, and shredded napa cabbage on sourdough bread. Served with chips.$16.00
Steak & Cheese
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on hoagie roll$15.00
Italian on Ciabatta
Smoked ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper relish, mayo on a ciabatta sub$15.00
Meatball Hoagie
Meatballs (beef, pork, veal), marinara, mozzarella on a hoagie roll$14.00
Pasta
Granny's Bolognese
House-made meat sauce with fettuccine$23.00
Basil Pesto Agnolotti
Fresh pasta stuffed with fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, and pine nuts in a basil pesto cream sauce$22.00
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened grilled chicken, mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, rigatoni pasta tossed in a cajun cream sauce.$23.00
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Succulent shrimp sauteed with aromatic garlic, fresh tomatoes, tossed with spaghetti noodle, and finished with a delicate blend of butter, lemon juice, and fresh parsley.$27.00
Crispy Chicken Parmesan
Panko-crusted chicken breast, fontina, tomato sauce with spaghetti$23.00
Spicy Pasta Alla Vodka with Sausage
Vodka cream sauce, "Nduja sausage, with big shell pasta$25.00
Marinara Pasta
Our classic marinara sauce is a vibrant medley of ripe tomatoes, sweet basil, garlic, onion and a hint of olive oil, simmered to perfection. Served over spaghetti.$17.00
Lemongrass Noodle Chicken /peanuts
Grilled lemongrass chicken, carrot, cucumber, basil, cilantro, peanuts with rice noodles in a Nuoc Mam sauce$18.00
Spinach Ricotta Agnolotti Pomodoro
Fresh pasta stuffed with spinach, ricotta, parmesan in a pomodoro sauce$22.00OUT OF STOCK
10" Pizza
10" Make your own pizza
Our 10" pizza - all of our make your own pizzas come with mozzarella, choose tomato or bianco base and your choice of toppings! Gluten free crust available extra $2.50$14.00
10" Margherita
Tradition Margherita with our home-made tomato base, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
10" Bianco Fun - Guy
Portobello mushroom and caramelized onion, mike's hot honey, olive oil, garlic, parm cheese$17.00
10" Angry Pollo
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, red pepper flakes, garlic$19.00
10" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, diced white onion$19.00
10" The Gardener
Fresh mozzarella, yellow pepper, red pepper, fresh basil$17.00
10" Bianco Veggie
Olive oil, garlic, parm cheese, topped with arugula, lemon olive oil, cherry tomatoes$17.00
10" Ralphie
Pepperoni, sausage, seasoned onions, fresh mozzarella, mike's hot honey, garlic$22.00
10" The Luna
Home-made tomato base with Pepperoni and Genoa salami$19.00
10" Classy Sassy
Bianco base, caramelized onion, prosciutto, goat cheese$19.00
10" Old Towner
Sausage, mushroom, roasted red pepper$19.00
10" Pesto Pollo
Grilled chicken, pesto, red peppers, mushrooms$19.00
10" Ricotta Bacon
Tomato base with ricotta, spinach, bacon$18.00
10" Bruschetta
Bianco base, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, seasoned parmigiano, tomato, balsamic glaze$18.00
10" Grilled Eggplant
Bianco base with mozzarella, grilled eggplant, spinach, goat cheese, pesto$20.00
10" Meat Lovers
Tomato base, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon$23.00
10" Chicken Caesar Pizza
Bianco base, mozzarella, chicken, topped with ceasar salad with shaved parmigiano$18.00
14" Pizza
14" Make your own
Our 14" pizza - all of our make your own pizzas come with mozzarella, choose tomato or bianco base and your choice of toppings!$18.00
14" Margherita
Tradition Margherita with our home-made tomato base, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil$23.00
14" Bianco Fun - Guy
Portobello mushroom and caramelized onion, mike's hot honey, olive oil, garlic, parm cheese$23.00
14" Angry Pollo
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, red pepper flakes, garlic$25.00
14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, diced white onion$25.00
14" The Gardener
Fresh mozzarella, yellow pepper, red pepper, fresh basil$23.00
14" Bianco Veggie
Olive oil, garlic, parm cheese, topped with arugula, lemon olive oil, cherry tomatoes$23.00
14" Ralphie
Pepperoni, sausage, seasoned onions, fresh mozzarella, mike's hot honey, garlic$27.00
14" The Luna
Pepperoni and Genoa salami$24.00
14" Classy Sassy
Bianco base, caramelized onion, prosciutto, goat cheese$25.00
14" Old Towner
Sausage, mushroom, roasted red pepper$24.00
14" Pesto Pollo
Grilled chicken, pesto, red peppers, mushrooms$25.00
14" Ricotta Bacon
Tomato base with ricotta, spinach, bacon$24.00
14" Bruschetta
Bianco base, mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, seasoned parmigiano, tomato, balsamic glaze$24.00
14" Grilled Eggplant
Bianco base with mozzarella, grilled eggplant, spinach, goat cheese, pesto$25.00
14" Meat Lovers
Tomato base, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon$27.00
14" Chicken Caesar Pizza
Bianco base, mozzarella, chicken, topped with ceasar salad with shaved parmigiano$24.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
Weekend 4PM Dinner Special
Gazpacho$8.00
Italian Sausage Soup$8.00
Shrimp Toast$18.00
Cool Summer Tomato$14.00
Grilled Peach & Prosciutto Skewers$14.00
Blackened Salmon & Vegetable Linguini$28.00
Shrimp Fettucini Fresco$27.00
Special Italian Sausage Pasta$24.00
Moody Burrata$25.00
Strawberry Spinach Salad w/ Chicken$19.00
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak$17.00
Carmine's Burger$19.00
10" Burrata Pesto Pizza$19.00
Brunch - Sat/Sun 11:30-2:30
Brunch
Breakfast Pizza with Bacon & Egg
10" Pizza with scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese$18.00
Florentine Pizza
10" Bianco base pizza with spinach, mushrooms and feta$17.00
French Toast w/ Bacon
Two pieces of french vanilla soaked french toast topped with strawberries served with bacon$14.00
Breakfast Sausage Burrito
Sausage, scrambled egg and gouda wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla – served with potatoes & fruit$16.00
Frankie's BLT$13.00
Eggs Your Way W/Sour Dough Toast
Two Eggs prepared to order with potatoes, toast and choice of bacon or sausage.$15.00
Frankie's Breakfast Burger
Double smash burger, onion bacon jam, fontina cheese, fried egg and secret sauce on brioche bun - served with chips$19.00
Hashbrown Sammie
Hashbrown patty, sausage, egg, american cheese and sammie sauce on brioche bun - served with chips$15.00
Garlic Butter Shrimp & Grits w/ Toast$23.00
Omelet of the Day w/ Toast$16.00
Bacon Cheddar Omelet$16.00
Summer Veggie Omelet$15.00
Pancakes & Eggs$18.00
Greek Salad$16.00
Spinach Salad w/ Chicken$19.00
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Chips$15.00
Mimosa$5.00
Side of Bacon$4.00
Side of Breakfast Sausage$4.00
Side of Brunch Fruit$4.00
Side of Grilled Bread with Butter$2.00
Side potatoes$3.00
2 Side Eggs$4.00
Side of Grits$3.00