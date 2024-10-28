Skip to Main content
Frankies Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
0
Home
/
Steak Salad with Balsamic Vin
Steak Salad with Balsamic Vin
$0
Steak Salad Mods
Select...
Salad Dressing
Please select up to 2
Select...
Add to Cart
1
*Grilled marinated sirloin, spring mix, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, shredded carrots, crispy noodle, purple cabbage with balsamic vinaigrette..
Frankies Kitchen & Cocktail Bar Location and Hours
(703) 512-2118
823 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement